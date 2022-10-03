Former CC course brought back to life for public enjoyment

When former Abraham Lincoln High School cross country coaches Mick Freeman and Ron Lakatos wander along the revitalized running trail behind the school, memories are jogged.

“During a dual meet, we were waiting for them to come out of the small loop, and three horses came out instead,” Freeman said.

“I used to tell them to watch out for deer,” Lakatos said. “And there used to be a big beehive.”

“During CC tag they would create trails that weren’t there to get away from each other,” Freeman said.

The trail is now called Freeman-Lakatos Running Trail, after a dedication in 2018, and it is open to the public for walking and running.

Brian Schulenberg, one of the former Lynx runners who worked tirelessly to bring the old CC trail back to life, encourages the public to come enjoy its beauty.

“Our biggest goal is to get people out here to use the trail,” he said.

The trail cuts through and loops around the hills behind the high school, with the trailhead located off the north end of the track, behind the baseball field. After Freeman’s boys’ cross country team wielded shovels and tractors to create the trail, the runners used the course for their home dual and invitational meets from 1968 to 1986.

The revamped trail features some of the same paths as the original trail, but as housing divisions have popped up closer to the school over the last 35 years, the “Big Loop” has been swallowed up, and the “Small Loop” has been modified.

The current trail pays tribute not only to Freeman, who coached from 1964-2011, and Lakatos, who coached from 1992-2011, but also to other coaches and athletes who decorate the sport’s history. Posts along the course bear their names and images.

Schulenberg started tearing through the neglected course in 2014, and a couple years later former A.L. runner Matt Lee joined in the effort to make the trail what it is today. Current AL CC teams have been able to take advantage of the course for practices, but Schulenberg would like to see more of the general public also enjoying the scenic and challenging trail.