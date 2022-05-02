 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Reiver Winfrey drafted by Browns

Former Iowa Western defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey became the highest drafted Reiver after the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fourth round with the 109th pick. 

Winfrey played at Oklahoma after his time at Iowa Western. 

During his time in Council Bluffs, Winfrey recorded 55 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 23 tackles for a loss as an interior defensive lineman. 

He isn't the only former Reiver that will get a chance with an NFL team as five players signed free agent deals. 

Former Lewis Central offensive lineman Ja'Chai Baker signed with the Atlanta Falcons, defensive tackle Elijah James signed with the Chicago Bears, running back Zaquandre White signed with the Miami Dolphins, defensive back Daniel Isom signed with the Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Anthony Turner signed with the Green Bay Packers. 

