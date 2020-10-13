Former Underwood standout Thomsen takes title at Senior Nationals

Current Nebraska and former Underwood wrestler Alex Thomsen won his 60-kg Greco-Roman weight class during the first day of Senior Nationals in Coralville.

Thomsen, who was seeded ninth for the Friday event, earned a 5-3 decision over Mosha Schwartz in the final. He went 4-0 on the day, which also included a 10-4 win over top-seeded Taylor LaMont in the quarterfinals.

“All of the support that’s been shown the past couple days has been unbelievable and I can’t thank y’all enough!” Thomsen tweeted on Saturday. “60 kg Senior Greco-Roman National Champion!”

“This was another opportunity for me to show another side of my wrestling,” Thomsen told the Des Moines Register after the win. “I have the hips, the power, the explosiveness, and the mat awareness. That final match, it was all mat awareness. I had to be smart, keep my butt in the center. I love greco. When I committed to Nebraska, my goal was to be the best I could possibly be, no matter the style, and our coaches are allowing us to follow our dreams, and that’s been really cool.”

Thomsen went 190-1 while at Underwood and was a four-time state champion. He won at 113 pounds in Class 1-A as a freshman in 2015 and topped the 126-pound field the next three seasons.