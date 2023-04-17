Atlantic, Ia. -- 17 high school teams competed in very tough conditions with Riverside student anglers Caden Forristall and Mason McCready capturing the top spot in Powerade High School Series at the Brocker, Karns, Karns / Danish Mutual Insurance SWIFT Bass Tournament at Lake Anita on Saturday. They hauled in an impressive bag of 5 fish weighing 17.04 pounds, with one fish weighing over seven pounds.

It was very competitive between the next five teams which was only separated by .36 lbs. Owen Brentyn Hoover from CAM, finished in the runner up stop, third was Joaquin and Jake Wailes, fourth was Cameron Hoden, Tri Center and Wyatt Conrad, AL and rounding out the top five was Grady Joens and Lucas Bose from Underwood.

Even with cold and windy weather conditions it didn’t stop the high school anglers from reeling in combined weight of 172 pounds and 73 total fish. Over 14 teams earned the Bass Pro Five Alive prize and the AM Cohron & Son Big was a battle, eight anglers' big fish was over four pounds. Caden Forristall earned the Big Fish award with his 7.45 fish, Nathan Bentler was second at 6.12 and Joaquin Wailes was third with his 5.88 fish.

Other winners from the tournament were:

Big Bite Baits Fish On- (first fish caught)- Hannah Thomas

Fast Metal First Five in the Box- Jordan Robinson / Nathan Bentler

Ole Blue Bait & Tackle – Jordan Robisnson

Fishing Assault Beat your best- Caden Forristall, Joaquin Wailes, Nathan Bentler

Dump Truck Jig Haulin in the Bass- Caden Forristall / Mason McCready

Atlantic Auto Ag Boat Captain Move of the Tournament- Don Switzer

Middle River Buck Blinds Off the Hook- Conor Britten / Korben Brunt

Trevor Frederickson Leadership Award- Hunter Quist

Place Team City

1 Mason McCready / Caden Forristall- Macedonia / Carson

2 Owen Hoover / Brentyn Hoover- Anita / Anita

3 Joaquin Wailes / Jake Wailes- Wiota / Wiota

4 Cameron Hoden / Wyatt Conard- Persia / Council Bluffs

5 Grady Joes / Lucas Bose- Underwood / Underwood

6 Jordon Robinson / Nathan Bentler- Menlo / Stuart

7 Colton Rudy / Colin Rudy- Atlantic / Atlantic

8 Jarrett Hansen / Christan Thompson- Atlantic / Atlantic

9 Emmett King / AJ Draper- Panora / Linden

10 Eli Becerra / Mason McIntosh- Honey Creek / Modale

11 Hannah Thomas / Kai Carritt- Little Sioux / Logan

12 Blake Schwartz / Gavin Lindstrom- Panora / Panora

13 Cody Swank / Gavin Dougherty- Harlan / Atlantic

14 Braxton Hass / Hunter Quist- Atlantic / Atlantic

15 Tegan Steinkuehler / Brock Limerick- Harlan / Harlan

16 Conor Britten / Korben Brunt- Red Oak / CAM

17 Evan Powell / Sawyer Nelson- Indianola / Indianola

The next event for SWIFT will be Sunday April 30th at Prairie Rose Lake. This will be a Fair Life Junior division only.

Central Iowa Student Anglers will host a high schools and junior tournament on Saturday April 29th at Big Creek Lake.