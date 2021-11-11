 Skip to main content
Four Titans to play college baseball
Lewis Central

Four Lewis Central senior baseball players signed their letter of intent to play college baseball on national signing day on Wednesday.

Catcher Britton Bond signed to play at Northwest Missouri State, JC Dermody signed to pitch at Des Moines Area Community College, outfielder Aron Harrington committed to play at Iowa Western Community College and Trenton Johnette plans to pitch at Kansas City Kansas Community College.

Bond recorded a .268 batting average as a junior. He recorded four home runs and 26 RBIs.

Dermody went 6-2 on the mound and finished with a 1.68 ERA. He recorded a team-high 50 strikeouts.

Harrington finished with a .426 batting averaged and recorded five home runs.

Johnette tallied a 3.32 ERA and struck out 22 pitchers.

