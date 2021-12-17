 Skip to main content
FRIDAY SCOREBOARD

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Albert 77, Shenandoah 43

Atlantic 68, Lewis Central 57

Abraham Lincoln 79, Sioux City West 42

AHSTW 67, Logan-Magnolia 46

Glenwood 46, Creston 45

Treynor 59, IKM-Manning 30

Tri-Center 64, Missouri Valley 49

Underwood 57, Audubon 41

PREP GIRLS BAKSETBALL 

St. Albert 34, Shenandoah 28 

Lewis Central 60, Atlantic 36

Abraham Lincoln 65, Sioux City West 43

Boys Town 39, Heartland 19

Logan-Magnolia 35, AHSTW 21

Glenwood 53, Creston 34

Treynor 67, IKM-Manning 30

Tri-Center 66, Missouri Valley 34

Underwood 64, Audubon 34

College Football

New Mexico Military 31, Iowa Western 13

Prep Boys Bowling 

St. Albert 3144, Tri-Center 2117

Prep Girls Bowling 

St. Albert 2149, Tri-Center 1932 

