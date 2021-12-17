FRIDAY SCOREBOARD

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Albert 77, Shenandoah 43
Atlantic 68, Lewis Central 57
Abraham Lincoln 79, Sioux City West 42
AHSTW 67, Logan-Magnolia 46
Glenwood 46, Creston 45
Treynor 59, IKM-Manning 30
Tri-Center 64, Missouri Valley 49
Underwood 57, Audubon 41
PREP GIRLS BAKSETBALL
St. Albert 34, Shenandoah 28
Lewis Central 60, Atlantic 36
Abraham Lincoln 65, Sioux City West 43
Boys Town 39, Heartland 19
Logan-Magnolia 35, AHSTW 21
Glenwood 53, Creston 34
Treynor 67, IKM-Manning 30
Tri-Center 66, Missouri Valley 34
Underwood 64, Audubon 34
College Football
New Mexico Military 31, Iowa Western 13
Prep Boys Bowling
St. Albert 3144, Tri-Center 2117
Prep Girls Bowling
St. Albert 2149, Tri-Center 1932