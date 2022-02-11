From Eagle to Cyclone, Eledge walks on at ISU

Underwood senior offensive lineman Easton Eledge helped lead Underwood to the Class 1A quarterfinals and a 10-1 record this past season. His blocking help spur the Eagles offensive attack, which passed for 2,498 yards and rushed for 2,715 yards.

Eledge’s performance led to him gaining the attention of top colleges.

One of those top colleges was Iowa State University. It only took Eledge two visits to realize that’s where he wanted to go.

“Every school has good things about them,” he said. “Iowa State just had so many benefits that it was hard to pass up. They have great academic help. Their lifting plans, their nutrition plans, just everything, it was just a step ahead. Everywhere does a great job, but Iowa State did a fantastic job.”

Eledge accepted a preferred walk-on spot at Iowa State earlier this year.

He started to receive some attention from colleges early in the year and visited Ames early during the football season. The Cyclones made a good impression, and Eledge went back for a second visit that helped him make up his mind.

“I got a game visit the second week of my high school season,” Eledge said. “I was like, ‘OK, that would be pretty cool. Go up there and watch a game. ‘Nothing really happened the first time. We came back for a second game and then I was offered the prefer walk on and it kind of just took off from there.”

Eledge’s football journey started long before his commitment to Iowa State.

His older brother started playing multiple sports, a hobby that Eledge also took to. Before high school, his main passion was on the diamond.

“My brother honestly has gotten me into all the sports I play now,” Eledge said. “Growing up my passion was baseball. I just loved baseball. Once middle school hit that’s when the wheels turned a little bit and that’s when I kind of realized that football might be a better future for me. Once I got in high school I really realized that football was going to be my bread and butter. I just grew a big love and passion for football once high school hit. It’s just kind of stayed there.”

Besides football, Eledge also has a passion for golf. He even was able to take a few lessons from the golf course onto the football field.

“In golf once you hit a bad shot you can’t frown upon it,” Eledge said. “Same thing with football, one bad play, it’s going to happen. You’re just going to have to bounce back and put your head down and work and keep at it. Once you hit that good shot you can’t get too high on confidence, because that next play or next shot is not going to be too great if you get too high on yourself.”

Iowa State finished this past season with a 7-6 record. Iowa State starts next season on Sept. 3 at home against Southeast Missouri.