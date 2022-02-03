 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BAKSETBALL

Girls Basketball: 34-point quarter powers No. 2 Rams past Saintes

St. Albert Saintes Logo

Class 4A No. 2 Glenwood girls basketball and St. Albert were in a close battle on Thursday in Council Bluffs entering the third quarter.

But, the Rams caught fire after halftime, scoring 34 points in the third frame on the way to a 67-50 win.

Glenwood led 11-5 after the first quarter before the Saintes took a 21-19 lead by halftime.

The Rams' third-quarter run gave them a 53-34 lead entering the fourth.

"I thought our first half was pretty good," St. Albert head coach Dick Wettengel said. "We had a two-point lead at halftime, and I thought our defense was really outstanding. We just have to clean up some stuff on the offensive end, and we're just going to be tougher than nails.

"For us it still comes down to taking care of the basketball at times and we seemed tonight to have two or three different segments where we would string about three or four turnovers in a row. That was definitely the difference in the game tonight. That's how Glenwood was able to make their runs and establish a little separation in the second half."

Glenwood was led in scoring by junior Jenna Hopp, who led all players with 24 points. Senior Madison Camden scored 19 points.

St. Albert sophomore Missy Evezic and junior Lena Rosloniec both scored 15 points to lead the Saintes. Evezic also grabbed 12 rebounds, and sophomore Ella Klusman dished out five assists.

"I was really, really happy with the way we played defense most of the night," Wettengel said. "Now in the second half you could definitely tell Glenwood aimed to establish itself with a couple of its players, Jenna Hopp and Madison Camden, both had really good second halves. That again is kind of what separated the two teams tonight."

St. Albert is now 13-6 after the loss, and Glenwood is 14-3.

Both teams are in action Saturday at the Mid-American Center as part of the MAC Shootout. St. Albert takes on Class 2A No. 4 Treynor at 10 a.m. and Glenwood faces Nebraska Class A No. 2 Fremont at 4 p.m.

Glenwood (14-3) 11 8 34 14 -- 67

St. Albert (13-6) 5 16 13 16 -- 50

Timothy LeDuc to become first openly nonbinary US Winter Games athlete

