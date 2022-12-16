PREP BASKETBALL: AHSTW girls falls to Logan-Magnolia, boys win

Logan-Magnolia girls basketball pulled away in the second quarter of Friday's game against AHSTW at the Mid-America Center after going on a 27-18 run over the second and third quarter.

AHSTW led 8-7 after the first quarter, before Logan-Magnolia took a 20-16 lead by halftime. The Panthers stretched their lead to 34-26 in the third and outscored the Vikings 17-11 in the fourth.

Logan-Magnolia shot 18 of 45 from the field and 5 of 13 from behind the arc. They also went 10 of 18 from the charity stripe.

Senior Macanna Guritz led the Panthers with 17 points.

AHSTW is now 3-6 on the season.

The AHSTW boys defeated Logan-Magnolia 57-24 but there was no stats available for the game.