Girls Basketball: AL pushes No.3 Heelan in close loss

According to head coach Chad Schaa, Abraham Lincoln girls basketball played some of its best basketball this year in the second and third quarters of Monday's home game against Class 4A No. 3 Sioux City Heelan.

But, Heelan pulled away from the free throw line in the fourth quarter in a 57-49 win.

"We played a really good game overall," Schaa said. "But in the fourth quarter there we had some mental mistakes, we had some turnovers and we got into some foul trouble there."

The Crusaders led 17-12 after the first quarter, 32-28 at halftime and 41-40 after three quarter. Heelan outscored AL 16-9 in the fourth.

Nine of Heelan's four-quarter points came at the charity stripe.

For the Lynx, sophomore Kelsi Nelson scored a career high 13 points, senior Baylie Girres added 13, junior Emily Pomernackas added nine, junior Megan Elam finished with six, senior Jacee Tindall tallied six and junior Jenna Carle scored two.

Pomernackas dished out four assists and Girres hauled in seven rebounds.

"That might have been some of our best basketball we've played all year," Schaa said. "We did a lot of things getting the ball to open teammates. They just did a really good job defensively as well to get stops. We were trading baskets with Heelan a lot. That's a good thing to see that we were able to score tonight."

Abraham Lincoln is now 9-11 on the season and will wrap up the regular season at 3 p.m. on Saturday at home against Des Moines Abraham Lincoln.

Heelan (18-2) 17 15 9 16 -- 57

Abraham Lincoln (9-11) 12 16 12 9 -- 49