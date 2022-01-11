Girls Basketball: AL stumbles at Sioux City East

Sioux City East girls basketball hit 12 3’s and recorded 15 steals in a 75-34 win over Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday night in Sioux City.

The Lynx struggled to find their footing in the first half. The Black Raiders led 18-9 after the first quarter and 39-11 at halftime.

“We had a hard time in the first half taking care of the ball, and finishing shots,” Abraham Lincoln head coach Chad Schaa said.

Sioux City East extended its lead to 61-21 in the third quarter and outscored Abraham Lincoln 14-13 in the fourth quarter.

Junior Megan Elam made three 3s in the second half to lead A.L. with 15 points.

Senior Baylie Girres scored seven, senior Jacee Tindall added five, senior Savannah Maisel totaled three, junior Jazzy Villalobos scored two and sophomore Kelsi Nelson tallied two.

Abraham Lincoln drops to 5-5 with the loss and 3-3 in the Missouri River Conference.

AL is in action next at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Sioux City Heelan.

Abraham Lincoln (5-5) 9 2 10 13 — 34

Sioux City East (7-4) 18 21 22 14 — 75

Lincoln: Elam 15, Girres 7, Tindall 5, Maisel 3, Villalobos 2, Nelson 2. Sioux City East: Livi Wells 17, Megan Callahan 12, Alex Flattery 11, Taylor Drent 11, Brylee Hempey 6, Kayla Benson 6, Elliana Harris 5, Kyley Vondrak 3, Addie Harris 2, Daling Tang 2.