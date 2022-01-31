Girls Basketball: Alcaraz drops 17 in Jackets loss

Thomas Jefferson's Samara Alcaraz scored 17 points, but it wasn't enough to give the Yellow Jackets the win in 53-46 loss at home against Shenandoah on Monday night.

T.J. and Shenandoah were tied at 15-15 after the first quarter before the Yellow Jackets took a 32-30 lead before the end of the first half.

Thomas Jefferson's offense struggled to score in the third and fell behind 42-36 and Shenandoah outscored T.J. 11-10 in the final quarter. Thomas Jefferson did hold the lead in the fourth quarter but Shenandoah pulled it out with a run at the end.

"That's some off the best basketball we have played all season all around," T.J. head coach Shelby Graves said. "They had some very talented and physical post players that outsized us but defensively we didn’t make anything easy for them. We went cold in the third quarter which is where the difference at the end of the night comes in.

"After a four-point quarter we were able to get the lead back but couldn’t string together enough stops and trips scoring to get the lead back."

Taryn Gant scored 12 points, Lexi Smith added eight, Brandi Jarmon tallied three, Camryn Hosick finished with three, Sydney Hosick collected two and Demi Pane contributed one.

"Samara Alcaraz and Taryn Gant played one of the best games of their careers tonight," Graves said. "Sydney Hosick played all 32 minutes and battled against their bigs inside alongside sister Camryn Hosick.

"Lexi Smith played just about everywhere tonight, and probably had a handful of rebounds, steals, and assists. Freshman Demi Pane played in her first varsity game and came out with a handful of rebounds and a free throw bucket in her debut."

Thomas Jefferson drops to 1-16 with the loss and will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. today at Sioux City Heelan.

Thomas Jefferson (1-16) 15 17 4 10 -- 46

Shenandoah (10-8) 15 15 12 11 -- 53