Girls Basketball: Big runs by West end Lynx season

A 9-0 run to end the first half and a 5-0 run to start the second half was too much for Abraham Lincoln girls basketball to overcome in a 51-36 loss to Sioux City West on Wednesday in the class 5A Region 2 quarterfinal at home.

The loss ends the Lynx’s season with a 10-12 record.

“We put forth a really good effort out there,” Abraham Lincoln head coach Chad Schaa said. “It just basically came down to they made a couple more baskets than us. When we shot it, it just wasn’t falling for us and they caught fire.”

Points were hard to come by for both teams in the first quarter. The Lynx held an 8-7 lead after baskets from senior Baylie Girres, junior Meghan Elam and junior Jenna Carle. Girres scored the opening bucket and made a free throw, Elam knocked down a 3 and Carle scored a bucket on the inside.

But, the Wolverines responded with a 9-2 run to close the first quarter and take a 14-10 lead. Sioux City West sophomore Kiah Davis scored seven in the first quarter.

The second quarter started off as a back-and-forth battle. Junior Emily Pomernackas opened the quarter with a 3 but the Wolverines answered back with one of their own.

A pair of free throws from sophomore Kelsi Nelson and another 3 from Pomernackas gave A.L. the lead.

Sioux City West then exploded on offense, going on a 9-0 run with two 3s to end the half and take a 26-18 lead.

The Wolverines started the second half right where they left off, scoring the first five points. Girres scored four straight to answer. The two teams traded baskets with Carle and Girres scoring on layups to make the score 37-26 mid way through the third.

“Maybe we weren’t hand up enough, just not in the right position, but its wasn’t because of effort,” Schaa said about the run. “It happens. Unfortunately it happened to us tonight.”

Sioux City West scored two buckets at the end of the third to take a 41-29 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wolverines made two free throws to open the final quarter before the Lynx went on a 7-0 run, thanks to a basket from freshman Huston Rau and five points from Girres. But Sioux City West answered with a 7-0 run to stretch the lead to 50-36 with 1:58 left in the game.

The Wolverines made one free throw in the final two minutes and A.L. was unable to score.

“This group came in really young,” Schaa said. “We graduated eight girls last year. We brought back basically three girls that had any varsity experience. For us to walk away with a 10-win season, I think that’s a great accomplishment for this group.”

Girres led the Lynx with 16 points, Carle scored six, Pomernackas added six, Elam tallied three, Nelson scored three and Rau finished with two.

This was the final game for four Abraham Lincoln seniors — Girres, Jacee Tindall, Savannnah Maisel and Bailey Muhlbauer.

“They’ve been here for four years. They gave their heart and soul,” Schaa said about his seniors. “They worked so hard for that one moment. I couldn’t be prouder of them. They’re just great kids. Good basketball players, but even better kids.”

Sioux City West (8-12) 14 12 15 10 — 51

Abraham Lincoln (10-12) 10 8 11 7 — 46

Other area scores

Lewis Central 49, Carroll 27

