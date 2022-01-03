Girls basketball: Cardinals soar to hot start in 2022

Class 2A No. 6 Treynor girls basketball jumped out to an early 12-3 lead in the first quarter of Monday’s home game against AHSTW and never looked back in a 53-20 victory to advance to 10-1 on the season.

Treynor junior Clara Teigland led all players with 18 points, and sophomore Alexa Schwartz added 15.

“Coming off break you are always anxious to see how they play and if what you have been working on has gotten better,” Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. “Ball control was much better tonight. Transition defense played well and we were able to run offense against their junk defenses. I’m very please with the girls tonight.”

Treynor led 12-5 after the first quarter, 29-10 at halftime and 49-16 after three quarters. Both teams scored four points in the final eight minutes.

AHSTW was led in scoring by sophomore Saydi Paulsen, who scored six. Sophomore Delaney Goshorn added four.

The Vikings drop to 4-5 with the loss.

Treynor is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at home against Underwood. AHSTW will play next at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday at home against Stanton.

AHSTW (4-5) 5 5 6 4 — 20

Treynor (10-1) 12 17 20 4 — 53