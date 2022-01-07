Girls Basketball: Cards come back to beat Underwood, take WIC lead

Treynor girls basketball overcame a 20-7 halftime deficit to win 40-33 at home against Underwood on Friday night to take first place in the Western Iowa Conference.

The Treynor Cardinals are now 11-1 overall and 8-0 in the conference. Underwood drops to 5-1 in WIC play and 9-2 overall.

“I said, 'Here’s the deal girls, we’re down 20-7. The 20 I’m not so upset about but the seven,' we were playing on our heels,” Treynor head coach Joe Chapman said. “That’s not how Treynor girls play basketball. When you play on your heels stuff like this happens.

“You go play how Treynor plays and things will take care of themselves. Play aggressive. I don’t care if you make a mistake. We’re all in this together. You hit some shots, one thing happens after another. You catch some breaks defensively and it works out.”

Underwood held Treynor to four points in the first quarter, while sophomore Alizabeth Jacobson scored four, and junior Aliyah Humphrey knocked down a 3 to give the Eagles a 10-4 lead after eight minutes.

The Eagles continued to roll in the second quarter and captured a 20-7 lead before the break.

The Cardinals didn’t fade away and started the second half on a 16-4 run to cut the lead to one point. Treynor senior Emma Flathers and junior Clara Teigland scored multiple points in the paint on the run.

Jacobson scored a couple more baskets at the end of the quarter to stretch the lead back to 28-25, entering the final eight minutes of play.

A basket by Treynor sophomore Jozie Lewis to open the fourth quarter cut the lead to one. Teigland then gave the Cardinals their first lead of the game with just under five minutes to go when she hit a 3.

“We came out in the second half ready to play,” Teigland said. “It just shows how much are coaches have prepared us these last four days. We knew Underwood was going to be a great team and we didn’t come out ready to play in the first half, but then we came out ready to play in the second half.”

Sophomore Ella Tiarks hit a turnaround jumper in the paint to give Treynor a 32-28 lead in the fourth. After a scoreless drought for both teams, Lewis hit another jumper to stretch the lead to six with three and a half minutes left.

The Cardinals held a 37-30 lead with just under two minutes left to play after each team earned opportunities at the charity stripe.

Jacobson scored one more field goal for Underwood, but the Cardinals defense held strong the rest of the way for the win.

Flathers and Teigland led Treynor with 11 points each, and Tiarks scored 10. Jacobson led all players with 14 points.

“Good things come from things like this,” Underwood head coach Jasmyn Flynn said. “It’s not the loss that defines you, but it’s what you do after you lose that defines you.”

Underwood is in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at home against IKM-Manning. Treynor is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at home against Missouri Valley.

Underwood (9-2) 10 10 8 8 -- 33

Treynor (11-1) 4 3 21 12 -- 40