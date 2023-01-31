GIRLS BASKETBALL: Eagles defense fuels win over Trojans

Class 2A No. 7 Underwood overcame a slow first quarter to fly past Tri-Center 49-24 at Underwood on Tuesday night.

“We’re still learning some things despite this season winding down near the postseason,” Eagles coach Andy Vanfossan said. “We always pride ourselves with defense, there’s a game like this where we don’t shoot so well, but even when we do, we’ve been able to lock down some teams, and anytime you can do that it’s going to lead to some transition buckets and that’s what we got tonight.”

The Trojans made the first move, starting the game with a 7-2 spurt through the first six minutes of the game. The Eagles got to the line to score the next five points and tie the game at 7-7 by the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans retook the lead early in the second quarter with a free throw, that lead lasted but a few seconds as Aliyah Humphrey sank the Eagle’s first three of the game to take their first lead and would go on a 9-0 run to close the second quarter with a 20-11 lead.

The Eagles did more of the same to start the third quarter with a 6-0 spurt and outscored the Trojans 20-10 through the quarter.

“Our guard did really well at face guarding and forcing some turnovers,” Underwood senior Alizabeth Jacobson said. “They’re all super fast which helps too, but it also helps a lot when can get stops and then run our offense, that’s how we tend to score better.

“For me, it was more about rebounding the misses. I needed my team to shoot so I could get looks, but if they miss I was going to work my way to the hoop and try to put it back up or pass it out for another shot to someone that opens up off the rebound.”

Jacobson led all scorers with 16 points, Aliyah Humphrey add 11 more for Underwood. Alexis Flaharty led TC with eight points.

The Eagles then held the Trojans to just three points in the fourth quarter to cruise away with the win and are now one win away from clinching at least a share of the Western Iowa Conference title.

Underwood will face Missouri Valley on Friday for a 6 p.m. tip-off at Iowa Western’s Reiver Arena. Tri-Center will play again on Friday as well when they host Riverside for a 6 p.m. tip-off.

Tri-Center (10-9) 7 4 10 3 – 24

Underwood (16-3) 7 13 20 9 – 49