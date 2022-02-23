Girls basketball: Eagles earn first trip to state since 2004

With just over three minutes to go in the third quarter Wednesday night, Aliyah Humphrey made a layup -- her only bucket of the night -- to increase the Underwood lead to eight over Treynor. The Eagles had numerous opportunities to push the lead to double digits on the following possessions, but were unable to do so.

Then, inside the final minute of the quarter, Treynor’s Alexa Schwartz hit a 3-point basket to cut the lead to just five at 23-18. Some in the gym may have had flashbacks to last year’s region final, when the Cardinals overcame a 10-point deficit late in the game to clip the Eagles.

But this Underwood team was eager to forget, once-and-for-all, last year’s disappointment.

The Eagles outscored the Cardinals 12-2 the rest of the way to earn their first trip to the state tournament since 2004 with a 35-21 victory in the Class 2A, Region 8 final at Lewis Central High School.

“Yeah, it’s just huge because you know I don’t think any of us on this team forgot that loss last year,” senior Kendra Kuck said. “To get this win, it just feels so good.”

Head coach Jasmyn Flynn remembered the pain of the loss a year ago, and talked about how her team used that as fuel.

“It was a very tough loss. We felt it, and we felt it all season, and then when we lost to them the first time we played them this year, it kind of resurfaced those feelings,” she said. “I think that helped us, because it reminded them what we were chasing.”

Kuck added, “Last year, we knew we could have won that game, so all season our goal was to make it back to this game, and we knew we could. We just worked really hard to get here, and I’m really proud of my team.”

Sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen said, “It feels really good. Last year was a tough loss, so we just had to come back this year.”

The game started slowly, with both teams committing early turnovers and finding it tough to score the ball. The teams combined to go 2-16 from the field in the first quarter and committed a combined eight turnovers. However, the Eagles found themselves up 6-3 as the quarter ended.

In the second quarter, Underwood’s Jacobsen got going. After a scoreless first quarter, she tallied eight points in the second.

“It’s really nice, our guards and her (Jacobsen) have developed some sort of chemistry where if they are driving they know she is going to get to the spot she needs to be in, and they just kind of throw it up and she goes and gets it,” Flynn said.

Jacobsen added, “I’m so grateful for my teammates. Without them I wouldn’t be able to score at all.”

The Eagles built a 16-10 lead late in the quarter, but a Brooklyn Sedlak 3-pointer cut the lead in half to 16-13. Kuck made one of two free throws for a 17-13 Underwood halftime advantage.

“We just couldn’t get our offense going, and we couldn’t put any pressure on them. I was waiting for a run by us to put some pressure on them and we just couldn’t get it,” Treynor coach Joe Chapman said.

Coming out of halftime, Treynor perfectly executed a set play to score just seconds into the second half, and coach Chapman thought that might be exactly what his team needed to get going offensively.

“Absolutely. I was proud of our girls for running it. We got that two points and I thought this is the run we wanted. It couldn’t have worked out any better, but we just couldn’t put two or three shots together,” he said.

Treynor forced an immediate turnover, but couldn’t capitalize. The Cardinals wouldn’t score again until the closing minute of the quarter as the Underwood defense locked in.

“We just really had to continue to work on our defensive shifts,” Flynn said. “We can apply the pressure, but you have to be able to help the helper. For us to be able to get that down and lock in with it tonight meant a lot.”

The Eagles had a defensive game plan, and Kuck and Jacobsen were proud of their teammates for executing in the biggest game of the year.

“Everybody knew their roles really well. We had amazing defenders on Clara, and we knew what we were doing offensively and we were just able to get it done tonight,” Kuck said.

“Our main focus was to face guard Alexa and Clara because they are the best shooters. If we could keep them out of the way to be able to shoot the ball, it would really throw off their game plan,” Jacobsen added.

Clara Teigland, Treynor’s leading scorer at almost 15 points per game, was held to just two points on 1-12 shooting. As a team, the Cardinals were just 7-34 from the field and turned the ball over 15 times.

Chapman admitted that the Underwood defense forced his team into some tough situations.

“I was wanting to get them (Underwood) out of their comfort zone and they got us out of our comfort zone, and we just couldn’t quite get the momentum we wanted,” he said. “You know, they’re well coached, Jasmyn does a great job, their whole staff does a great job, they know us very well, we know them very well. They bring a lot of energy and we had a plan to match the energy, but I have to give it to them, they made us uncomfortable.”

Treynor would get no closer than nine in the fourth quarter as Underwood earned its 22nd victory of the season and a trip to Des Moines.

“I think composure, for sure,” Kuck said of her team’s ability to close out the game. “It gets really loud in here, and it’s a really big game for us, so I think just staying calm and taking a deep breath was the difference.”

Coach Flynn applauded her team’s leadership to earn a tough win and a trip to state.

“I would say our leadership from our juniors and our senior was huge and that kind of carried us through,” she said.

Jacobsen finished the game strong with eight more points in the fourth quarter to finish with a game-high 16. She also pulled down eight rebounds and had five blocked shots.

“I think it just attests to how close our team is and how much they trust each other,” Flynn said of her team’s ability to find Jacobsen, “because half the time they’re throwing it up and we don’t even see Alizabeth, and she’s there. So, they know what they’re doing even if we don’t always.”

Kuck added 10 points and seven rebounds.

“You’ve gotta take your hat off to them. Coach Flynn had them playing with confidence. They certainly have talent and they’ve done a nice job taking that talent and putting it in the right spots,” Chapman said.

As Underwood gets set to play in the state tournament for the first time in almost 20 years -- the Eagles won back-to-back titles in 2003 and 2004 -- Flynn and Kuck attribute much of their success to their team-first attitude.

“We really focus on not one person being the star, it’s all about team. We preach it, and we live it, and we model it, and they buy in,” coach Flynn said.

Kuck added, “I’m just really proud of my team. We are really a close team, we’re really good friends and I think that’s a huge part of it. We all really work together and love seeing each other succeed.”

Treynor finishes another strong campaign at 21-3, and they will graduate two seniors, Sedlak and Emma Flathers.

“I’m super proud of our girls. Like I told them in the locker room, I’d rather lose with them than win with anyone else,” Chapman said.

About his two seniors, Chapman said, “They have absolutely done everything I wanted. They led by example and with their effort and with their toughness. They were great leaders. They gave us all they had.”

Underwood, the No. 7 seed, will play its first state tournament game at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2 against 23-2 Denver.

“I think that we’re ready, we’re excited, we feel like we can compete with anybody," Flynn said. "We’re excited to get to Des Moines, and we’ll see what we can do."

Underwood (22-2) 6 11 8 10 -- 35

Treynor (21-3) 3 10 5 3 -- 21

Underwood: Cassidy Cunningham 0, Aliyah Humphrey 2, Leah Hall 3, Haley Stangl 2, Tieler Hull 2, Kendra Kuck 10 (7r), Ali Fletcher 0, Elizabeth Jacobsen 16 (8r, 5b).

Treynor: Alexa Schwartz 7, Emma Flathers 4, Ella Tiarks 0, Kasey Lang 0, Clara Teigland 2, Jozie Lewis 4, Brooklyn Sedlak 3, Jadyn Huisman 0.