Class 2A No. 11 Underwood was never able to run away, but still did enough to escape an upset-minded AHSTW team 51-36 in Tuesday’s Class 2A Region 8 quarterfinal round.

Though the Vikings always kept themselves within striking distance throughout the game, Underwood stayed in control as the Eagles never trailed in this game, but still got quite a fight.

“I think it’s a real testament to AHSTW,” Eagles coach Andy Vanfossan said. “Playing a team three times is always tough. Coach had them ready, despite being undermanned they still played hard. Our hats go off to them, they’re going to be a tough out next year with all the returns they will have. But for now, we were able to maintain the lead and then got a small run and hopefully knocked off some rust off having a week off.”

The Eagles rebuilt some distance as they pulled ahead with a 7-0 run to lead by as much as 13. A late bucket from the Vikes trimmed it back down to 11 for the half. The Eagles knew that 30-19 halftime lead was anything but safe.

The Eagles began heating up behind the arc as they hit three consecutive treys in the third quarter to go ahead by 15 heading into the final quarter.

“They came out and really tried to play fast-paced and it shocked us a bit,” Aliyah Humphrey said. “We adjusted a bit slow, but you have to give them credit for playing well. But overall we adjusted enough to survive and advance and that’s what this time of year is all about.”

“We’ve been working on our shots a lot lately so it was encouraging to see some fall tonight,” Alizabeth Jacobsen said. “No matter who we play next we have to keep working hard to keep winning these games.”

The Eagles played stout defense to fend off the Lady Vikes despite scoring just six points in the fourth quarter.

“Basketball is such a game of runs and as well saw today sometime a little 7-0 run is all it takes,” Vanfossan said. “You can build a lead or fall behind within a minute or two. We were fortunate enough to hit a couple of shots, but at this time of year, it’s literally survive and advance, everyone knows something about somebody so there’s no surprises. It just comes down to execution.”

Jacobsen led the Eagles with 14 points on the night and Humphrey added another 10 points for Underwood. Delaney Goshorn led AHSTW with 10 points.

The Eagles will advance to play Kuemper Catholic (13-8) on Friday in Underwood at 7 p.m.

AHSTW (9-15) 11 8 11 6 – 51

Underwood (18-4) 16 14 15 6 – 36