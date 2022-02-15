Girls Basketball: Eagles fly to region semifinals

UNDERWOOD — Class 2A No. 14 Underwood girls basketball jumped out on AHSTW from the start in Tuesday’s 60-41 Class 2A Region 8 quarterfinal home win.

The Eagles kept the pressure on throughout the game, outscoring the Lady Vikes in every quarter.

“It feels really good to get things started,” Underwood head coach Jasmyn Flynn said. “We knew Avoca was going to be tough coming in because they’ve been improving down the stretch. We knew we had to play our best ball and that’s what the girls came out and did.”

The Eagles made efficient use of the fast break jumping out to a 22-10 lead in the first quarter after runs of 6-0 to start the game and 8-0 midway through the first.

It looked like the Underwood was going to pull away, scoring the first seven points of the second quarter to take a 29-10 lead. But AHSTW responded with a 7-0 run to cut the lead to 34-20 by halftime.

Both defenses tightened down to start the second half. The Eagles limited the Lady Vikes to just seven points, but managed only 11 on offense in the third quarter. Five of Underwood’s 11 points came at the free throw line.

AHSTW exploded to start the fourth quarter, scoring the first nine points of the fourth quarter after sophomore Isabel Luna knocked down a 3 and sophomore Ella Lander scored two layups.

Underwood responded scoring eight straight, including six points from senior Kendra Kuck, sealing the game.

“It feels really good just to start off with a win,” Kuck said. “I think we did a lot of really good things tonight so it feels good. … We just have to keep working hard in practice. We know what we can do as a team so we just have to keep putting in the work.”

Underwood was led in scoring by junior Aliyah Humphrey with 16 points, sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen scored 13 and Kuck added 11. Jacobsen also grabbed nine rebounds and Humphrey swiped eight steals.

“The biggest word for us in the postseason is 'adjust,'” Flynn said. “I think we did a really good job adjusting. They would go on runs. We didn’t really get rattled we just figured out how to answer.”

AHSTW sophomore Isabel Luna scored 14 points and sophomore Ella Lander scored 12.

The loss ends AHSTW’s season with a record of 9-14.

“We had that last moment in the locker room where we talked a lot about the development that we’ve had this season,” AHSTW head coach Jill Vanderhoof said. “At the beginning of the year when we played them, if this would have been the game, they pulled away from us a couple times and we probably would have folded over. The development that we’ve had, the grit that we have to come back to 11 points right there, it just shows how competitive they want to be.”

Underwood moves on to the Class 2 Region 8 semifinals, where it will play IKM-Manning at 7 p.m. on Friday at home.

AHSTW (9-14) 10 10 7 14 – 41

Underwood (20-2) 22 12 13 15 — 60