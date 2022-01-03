Girls basketball: Eagles pull away from Jackets

Thomas Jefferson girls basketball scored 12 points in the first quarter and trailed Underwood by just five points in Monday’s road game, but struggled from there in a 61-29 Eagles win.

But, the Eagles defense shut down the Yellow Jackets in the second quarter, limiting them to just four points to take a 33-16 lead into halftime.

T.J. started the second half on a 6-0 run but still trailed 48-27 with just one quarter remaining. The Eagles’ defense held the Jackets to two points in the final eight minutes and scored 13.

“We had a great week of practice leading into the 2022 (portion of the) season, and the things we focused and worked on showed improvements tonight,” T.J. head coach Shelby Graves said. “We had a great first quarter, but struggled to score in the second (quarter). ... I’m proud of their find inside against Underwood’s forwards. We did a good job containing the second chance points.”

Thomas Jefferson Grace Strong led the Yellow Jackets with 11 points, sophomore Taryn Gant added five, and junior Samara Alcarez added four.

No stats were available for Underwood.

Underwood is now 9-1 with the win, and T.J. falls to 0-9.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at Nebraska City. Underwood will play next at 6 p.m. on Friday at Treynor.

Thomas Jefferson (0-9) 12 4 11 2 — 29

Underwood (9-1) 17 16 15 13 — 61