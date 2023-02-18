Glenwood advanced to the Class 4A Region 8 final with a narrow 49-45 win at Lewis Central on Saturday night.

It's now five straight district final appearances for the Rams, a testament to their success in recent years. Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said they aren't shocked but are excited about moving on.

"I think that there's probably not a lot of people that gave us a fighting chance this year but I know 12-15 girls on our sideline that have been believing in themselves the whole year and we just continue to get better. We had a tough schedule this year. We had a lot of really quality, quality teams and I think it prepared us for this moment."

The Rams led the Titans 46-45 with just 1:02 left, but were able to pull away late and hold off LC to get the win. Lucy Scott made a late three for the Titans, leaving Rasmussen wondering how she got open, but the Rams cracked down when they needed to.

"I still have to go back and watch the film to see how she got over it, but they definitely got some looks down the stretch. So they had their chances, I just feel like we applied enough pressure and made them work hard throughout the entire night."

Avenging a loss on Feb. 7, Glenwood was able to take a 12-10 lead into the second quarter after a buzzer-beater by Kate Hughes, who finished with 20 points to lead both teams.

"It was a grudge match from the start," Rasmussen said. "We knew what kind of game it was gonna be. doesn't really fit the style of our girls basketball traditionally. So I was super proud of the fact that girls were able to win a game and in a defensive battle where I thought we just played really good defense and did a nice job of mixing things up."

Lauren Hughes added 12 as top scorer Jenna Hopp was held to just seven.

In a back-and-forth battle, the Titans regained the edge 24-23 at the half, but another Kate Hughes buzzer-beater provided a boost for Glenwood.

"I think that momentum kind of carried us into the second quarter and then again in the second half," Rasmussen said.

The pendulum swung back to the Rams heading into the fourth, as they surged back ahead to a two-point lead and went on to hold on for the four-point win.

The Titans were paced by 10 points from Anna Strohmeier, nine from Brooke Larsen and eight from Kylee Brown.

Glenwood goes to Pella for the final on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Glenwood (15-8) 12 11 16 9 — 49

Lewis Central (14-7) 10 14 15 7 — 45