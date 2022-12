Glenwood girls basketball earned a win on Friday afternoon against Creston as part of the MAC Shootout after a 21-point fourth quarter sealed the victory.

Glenwood and Creston were tied 6-6 after the first quarter before Glenwood took a 16-13 lead before halftime. The Rams stretched their lead to 25-20 in the third and outscored the Panthers 21-15 in the fourth.