Girls Basketball: Heartland ends season with playoff loss

Heartland girls basketball saw its season come to an end on Thursday night at Woodbine after a 65-8 loss.

The Eagles failed to score in the first half but kept fighting to put up eight in the second.

The Tigers led 19-0 after the first quarter, 41-0 at halftime and 54-5 after three quarters.

“The team had lots of effort and energy we just didn’t have the fire power to keep up with Woodbine,” Heartland head coach John Stile said. “This team was a really fun group to coach. They keep trying no matter what and they never give up. I really enjoy that about them. They’re learning, they’re young and it’s something I look forward to next year.”

Heartland ends the season with a 1-19 record.

“I just felt like overall this game, our girls fought really hard,” Stile said. “Woodbine is a much better team than us but we never quit. We really struggled in the first half. The girls were upbeat at the half and they came back out and just continued to chip away until they got a couple points up there and tried to play their best defense.

“I really enjoyed a lot of my leadership from Mady Jundt and Vanessa (Nava). They showed a lot of poise. Tori (Thomas) came off the bench and kept the girls upbeat as well.”

Heartland (1-19) 0 0 5 3 — 8

Woodbine (19-3) 19 22 13 11 — 65