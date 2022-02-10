 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Girls Basketball: Heartland ends season with playoff loss

  • Updated
  • 0
Heartland Christian Eagles Logo

Heartland Christian Eagles Logo

Heartland girls basketball saw its season come to an end on Thursday night at Woodbine after a 65-8 loss.

The Eagles failed to score in the first half but kept fighting to put up eight in the second.

The Tigers led 19-0 after the first quarter, 41-0 at halftime and 54-5 after three quarters.

“The team had lots of effort and energy we just didn’t have the fire power to keep up with Woodbine,” Heartland head coach John Stile said. “This team was a really fun group to coach. They keep trying no matter what and they never give up. I really enjoy that about them. They’re learning, they’re young and it’s something I look forward to next year.”

Heartland ends the season with a 1-19 record.

“I just felt like overall this game, our girls fought really hard,” Stile said. “Woodbine is a much better team than us but we never quit. We really struggled in the first half. The girls were upbeat at the half and they came back out and just continued to chip away until they got a couple points up there and tried to play their best defense.

People are also reading…

“I really enjoyed a lot of my leadership from Mady Jundt and Vanessa (Nava). They showed a lot of poise. Tori (Thomas) came off the bench and kept the girls upbeat as well.”

Heartland (1-19) 0 0 5 3 — 8

Woodbine (19-3) 19 22 13 11 — 65

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball: AL runs by Heelan

Boys Basketball: AL runs by Heelan

Class 4A No. 9 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball jumped out to an early lead in Tuesday’s home game against Sioux City Heelan on the way to a 78…

Kevin Culjat back to business

Kevin Culjat back to business

After a four-year hiatus, Kevin Culjat is back on a football field as a head coach, this time rocking slightly different colors.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic fashion is more than meets the eye

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert