Girls Basketball: Heartland girls fall to Griswold

Heartland Christian girls basketball fell at home on Monday night to Griswold, 45-8.

Griwsold led 15-2 after the first quarter, 30-6 at halftime and 44-6 after three quarters. Heartland outscored Griswold 2-1 in the final quarter.

Sophomore Mckenna McCord led the Eagles with four points, freshman Grace Steinmetz scored two and freshman Jules Thomas scored two.

Junior Mady Jundt and Thomas both dished out an assist and Jundt grabbed six rebounds.

Heartland Christian drops to 1-16 with the loss and will be in action next at 6 p.m. on Monday at home against Essex.

Heartland (1-16) 2 4 0 2 -- 8

Griswold (2-15) 15 15 14 1 -- 45