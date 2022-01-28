Girls Basketball: Injury strike Yellow Jackets

Thomas Jefferson girls basketball had the injury bug hit on Friday night in a 55-20 road loss at Le Mars.

"We lost a key player to our lineup due to an injury tonight, so we had girls take on some new roles tonight," T.J. head coach Shelby Graves said. "We had some great defensive possessions early on, but couldn’t put the ball in the basket at the other end. I say this every night but I am so proud of the fight our girls show. Samara Alcaraz played a great all around game."

The Yellow Jackets trailed 14-5 after the end of the first quarter, 38-9 at half time and, 52-10 after three quarter. Thomas Jefferson outscored Le Mars 10-3 over the final eight minutes.

Alcaraz led the Yellow Jackets with nine points, Tatyn Gant scored five and Demi Pane tallied three.

Thomas Jefferson drops to 1-14 with the loss and will be in action next 7 p.m. on Monday at home against Shenandoah.

Thomas Jefferson (1-14) 5 4 1 10 -- 20

Le Mars (6-10) -- 14 24 14 3 -- 55