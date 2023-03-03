Underwood junior Alizabeth Jacobsen and Treynor senior Clara Teigland were named the Western Iowa Conference's co-players of the year and were unanimous selections to lead the best of the best among the WIC in the 2022-23 season.

Jacobson averaged a double-double with 13.6 points per game and 10.9 rebounds per game. Jacobsen's teammate Humphrey contributed in multiple areas averaging 9.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3.6 steals per game for the Eagles.

The third and final unanimous selection was Air Force commit Teigland, who led the Cardinals to a regional final appearance led the Cardinals with 16.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 5.6 steals per game.

Also on the all-WIC first team was AHSTW junior Delaney Goshorn who averaged 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Treynor junior Alexa Schwartz was made the first team after averaging 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, three steals, and 2.9 assists per game.

Logan-Magnolia’s Greylan Hornbeck and Mya Moss also were named to the first team.

Earning second-team honors was AHSTW senior Ellie Peterson, who averaged 8.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Treynor freshman Nora Konz also made the second team after posting 10.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and two steals per game.

Tri-Center Alexis Flaharty made the second team after scoring 8.6 points and collecting 6.8 rebounds for the Trojans, and Underwood senior Leah Hall averaged 5.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Competing the second team was Logan-Magnolia’s Macanna Guritz, IKM-Manning’s Mabel Langel, and Missouri Valley’s Grace Herman.