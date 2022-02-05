Girls Basketball: LC falls to Sioux City Heelan

Lewis Central girls basketball fell 45-39 at home on Friday against Sioux City Heelan after falling behind early.

"We got off to a slow start and battled back in the second half," Lewis Central head coach Chris Hanafan said. "We got it within two or three and missed a couple bunnies and gave up a couple offensive rebounds on the other end. If you want to win close ball games you have to be able to not do those things."

Freshman Brooke Larsen led Lewis Central with 13 points, junior Kylee Brown scored six and sophomore Avery Hanafan tallied five.

"We had to battle all the way back," Chris Hanafan said. "We were down 12 at half. We battled back, but just got ourselves too big of hole. We have to get off to a better start."

Lewis Central trailed 20-10 after the first quarter, 27-15 at halftime and 35-27 after three quarters.

The loss drops Lewis Central to 11-8 on the season. The Titans will be in action next at 1 p.m. today at the Mid-America Center against Blair as part of the MAC Shootout.

Harlan (12-8) 20 7 8 10 -- 45

Lewis Central (11-8) 10 5 12 12 -- 39