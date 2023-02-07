Class 4A No. 10 Lewis Central’s defense suffocated No. 14 Glenwood in a commanding 49-34 win in Titan Arena on Tuesday night.

The visiting Rams were able to start with a pair of baskets to take a quick 4-2 lead, but faced an uphill battle the rest of the half.

Sophomore Brooke Larsen poured in a team-high 10 points in the first half for LC, and closed the half with a fastbreak layup to put the Titans up 21-10 at the break.

As if to show-up her teammate, Lucy Scott made a trio of threes and two free throws in the third quarter as the Titans kept the Rams at arms length.

The game plan against Hopp continued to work, and the Titans were able to cruise comfortably to a x-point win.

Allowing just 35.6 opponent points per game, Lewis Central’s lockdown performance was little shock to those familiar.

Scott and Larsen finished joint top scorers with 18 points each for the Titans.

Glenwood (12-8) 5 5 11 13 — 34

Lewis Central (14-4) 6 15 13 15 — 49

Scorers

Rams: Kate Hughes 11, Lauren Hughes 9, Neyla Nanfito 5, Danika Arnold 5, Jenna Hopp 4.

Titans: Lucy Scott 18, Brooke Larsen 18, Sydney Thien 8, Addison Holt 2, Anna Strohmeier 2, Avery Hanafan 1.