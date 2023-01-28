GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lynx outlast Saintes 59-56 on Girres game-winning 3 in double OT

Down four starters by the time double overtime rolled around, Abraham Lincoln rallied to win 59-56 over 1A No. 7 St. Albert on a three by Preslie Girres.

The Saintes jumped ahead with a strong second quarter to take a seven-point lead into halftime.

Lynx head coach Chad Schaa said his team improved their shot selection and defensive intensity to fight back and take a 42-39 lead with 2:40 left in the game.

The Lynx missed chances to put the game away at the free throw line in regulation, and fell behind in the first overtime after a frenetic three minutes. But a three by Addie Naughton with eight seconds left tied the game and sent it to another extra period.

In double overtime, the Saintes pulled ahead 53-52 with 1:32 left in the game, which the Lynx would face without four players.

Up stepped leading scorer Emily Pomernackas, making 11-for-11 free throws and all seven in overtime.

"That was huge for us," Schaa said. "And then at the end (in double overtime), we call the timeout, we're trying to get Emily an opportunity because Emily was shooting the ball really well for us there that last part of the game.

"And they kind of took her away and Emily was able to find Presley Girres and get a three with about a second to go. So that was a pretty exciting ending there, for sure."

Jeena Carle, second on the team with 10.9 points per game, also stepped up for the Lynx with a bounce back 12 points after struggling in a 57-45 loss to Sergeant Bluff-Luton Friday night.

"To bounce back after having a conference loss like that, you never know what you're gonna get that next day, but I thought our girls responded in a really good way and obviously getting the victory against a very good St. Albert team is huge," Schaa said.

The Lynx were also able to defend well against Missy Evezic (6-foot-4) and Lena Rosloniec (6-foot-3), game planning against the Saintes working the ball inside.

"Our game plan was to try to front it, have our backside help if they tried to lob it over the top, but sometimes we just couldn't get to it," Schaa said. "We're getting up as high as we can and they're already up there and a little bit higher, so we definitely made it tough for them to catch that (pass), especially in traffic, and finish that as well."

The 59-56 double-overtime win also gives the Lynx a potential boost down a tough final stretch after losing six of the last ten against some "really good, great teams."

"I give credit to the girls, they show up every day, they work hard, they're hungry, they just compete. They just want to compete and this was another chance for them to compete against a good team at St. Albert and hopefully we carry some of that momentum into next week."

The Lynx host Sioux City West on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. before traveling to 5A No. 11 Sioux City East next Friday.

The Saintes, meanwhile, finish their regular season at 4A No. 14 Glenwood on Thursday at 6 p.m. and home against 2A No. 12 Treynor next Saturday at 2 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (10-7) 13;8;13;8;9;8 -- 59

St. Albert (15-4) 10;18;7;7;9;5 -- 56