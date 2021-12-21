Girls basketball: Lynx pull past Antlers in second half

Abraham Lincoln girls basketball switched to a zone defense in the second half after trailing by one to Elkhorn (Nebraska) on Tuesday at home. The shift paid off as the Lynx went on a 15-5 run in the third quarter to spur a 53-41 win.

A.L. achieved the first of many goals this season with the win, finishing the first half of the season 5-3.

"Our goal was to be above .500 so were happy with where we're at right now," head coach Chad Schaa said. "We fell good headed into 2022."

Abraham Lincoln led 9-6 after the first quarter before Elkhorn found its offense to take a 23-22 lead by halftime. The switch to a trapping zone disrupted the Antlers offense, allowing the Lynx to take a 37-28 lead by the end of the third.

A.L. outscored Elkhorn 16-13 in the fourth quarter.

"It really kind of affected their scoring and it really helped us with some momentum and getting some steals," Schaa said about the zone defense. "That really changed the game when we switched over to the trapping zone."

Baylie Girres led the Lynx with 17 points, Jacee Tindall scored 11, Jeena Carle added 10 and Emily Pomernackas finished with eight.

Girres and Carle also hauled in nine rebounds apiece and Pomernackas swiped five steals.

"Baylie Girres had a really good, strong second half for us," Schaa said. "She wanted the ball. She was taking it to the hoop and she was making some really good passes to her teammates to finish as well.

"I also want to give a shoutout to Jeena Carle. Jeena was one of the big people in our zone. She really had to work hard to get out on those shooters and she did that."

Carle's 10 points was a career high for the junior.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Bellevue West (Nebraska).