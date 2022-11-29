GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lynx roll by Rams on the road

Abraham Lincoln earned its second win of the season after knocking off Class 4A No. 11 Glenwood 69-57 in Glenwood on Tuesday night.

The Lynx outscored Glenwood in all four quarters by dominating the rebounds and having four players score 10 points or more to spoil Glenwood's season opener.

“Anytime you come into Glenwood and beat them at their house, that’s a very difficult thing to do,” Lynx coach Chad Schaa said. “We kept getting up big and Glenwood kept closing the gap, but we just pulled away in the end and that’s what we wanted to do. I am so proud of their effort.”

The Lynx started the game on a 13-2 run and looked to be clicking on all cylinders. However, the Ram's defense stiffened up and the offense outscored the Lynx 17-6 over the next seven minutes off the clock to tie the game at 19-19 midway through the second quarter.

“I thought we had a good run there in that second quarter,” Rams coach Brian Rassmussen said. “They hit back-to-back three-pointers which really killed our momentum, and got them back in front.”

The Lynx offense then rebuilt their lead as they outscored the Rams 12-5 in the final two minutes of the first half including a buzzer-beater from Jenna Carle to take a 31-24 lead at the half.

The Rams tried to cut into the lead as senior Jenna Hopp scored 13 points in the third quarter after scoring just five points in the first half. The Lynx transition offense also got rolling to stay in front by nine points heading into the fourth quarter.

“We worked on rebounding a lot in practice and focused on stopping their offense from getting in transition,” senior Emily Pomernackas said. “We really want to push the ball up this year and I think we did that well this game.”

The Lynx kept the transition offense rolling and outscored the Rams in each quarter to pull away with the win.

Pomernackas finished the night with a team-high 15 points. Notably, senior Megan Elam and sophomore Hutson Rau each scored 14 points for the Lynx, and Carle scored 10 points.

Hopp led the Rams and all scorers with 25 points.

“This group of girls is so bound and determined to do things well and execute,” Schaa said. “We want to frustrate them early and throw them out of their game and boy did we step up and do that.”

For the Rams, they will try to rebound from this defeat when they travel to Atlantic on Friday. Rassmussen says the Rams know the lessons to take from this game as they move forward.

“A.L. played well tonight, they shot the ball well tonight, and they were better prepared than us tonight,” Rasmussen said. “We’ll get better. We’re excited to get to Atlantic on Friday and begin conference play.”

This win marks the first for the Lynx against Glenwood since November 2017. The Lynx will play at Sioux City North for their next game on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

Abraham Lincoln (2-0) 13 18 21 17 – 69

Glenwood (0-1) 9 15 19 14 – 57