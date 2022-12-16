GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lynx strong start earns win

Abraham Lincoln girls basketball jumped out to an early lead over Sioux City West on Friday on the road after going on an 18-8 run in the first quarter.

Sioux City West close the game to 29-23 in the first quarter and A.L. led 41-35 after three quarters. The Lynx closed the game by outscoring the Wolverines 16-12 in the fourth quarter.

Addie Naughton led Abraham Lincoln with 19 points, Jenna Carle scored 15 and Emily Pomernackas added 10.

Carle recorded a double-double, grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds.

Abraham Lincoln is now 5-1 on the season.