 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
GIRLS BASKETBALL

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Lynx strong start earns win

  • 0
AL Logo (copy)

Abraham Lincoln logo

Abraham Lincoln girls basketball jumped out to an early lead over Sioux City West on Friday on the road after going on an 18-8 run in the first quarter. 

Sioux City West close the game to 29-23 in the first quarter and A.L. led 41-35 after three quarters. The Lynx closed the game by outscoring the Wolverines 16-12 in the fourth quarter. 

Addie Naughton led Abraham Lincoln with 19 points, Jenna Carle scored 15 and Emily Pomernackas added 10. 

Carle recorded a double-double, grabbing a team-high 13 rebounds. 

Abraham Lincoln is now 5-1 on the season. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Three of the World Cup's biggest breakout stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert