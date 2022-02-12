 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Girls Basketball: Lynx use hot start to earn win

  • Updated
Abraham Lincoln girls basketball jumped out to an early 25-3 lead in Saturday’s home game against Des Moines Abraham Lincoln then cruised to a 65-24 victory.

“We jumped out early, and didn’t look back,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “Our defense did an excellent job making them play fast, and we controlled the boards.”

A.L. led 41-15 at halftime, 53-21 by the end of the third and ended the game on a 12-3 run.

Lynx senior Baylie Girres led the team with 18 points, junior Jenna Carle scored 12, senior Jacee Tindall added eight and junior Emily Pomernackas finished with seven.

Abraham Lincoln is now 9-11 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at home against Sioux City West in the first round of the Class 5A Region 2 tournament. The winner of that game will play at Sioux City East at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

DM Abraham Lincoln (7-13) 3 12 6 3 — 24

CB Abraham Lincoln (9-11) 28 13 12 12 — 65

