GIRLS BASKETBALL: Maturity, defensive intensity have paid off for 1A No. 5 St. Albert

St. Albert surged ahead 14-0 in Friday night’s 59-23 win over Red Oak, their 12th victory this season after totaling 14 last year.

For head coach Dick Wettengel, maturity has been the key for the Saintes in their jump forward this year, going from 2-7 against teams over .500 to 7-1.

“Last year when we played those teams, we were young, and we're still pretty young. I had one senior last year and this year we only have two,” Wettengel said.

He added that the experiences have allowed the Saintes to close out games when they didn’t last year.

Defense has been another point of emphasis, with intensity being the focus.

“It's all about intensity and playing as a team defensively and that was actually one of our emphasis again tonight,” Wettengel said. “We just felt like in a few of the past ball games, we've given up too much dribble, too much drive, and not rotated well. And so we were just really trying to concentrate tonight and getting better on our on-ball defense.”

Held without a point until a three with 20 seconds left in the first quarter, the Tigers went into the second quarter trailing 17-3.

But Red Oak stayed in the game with a better start to the second, keeping the deficit at 14. The Saintes once again went on a defense-led push, scoring seven straight – Lily Krohn leading with five during the run.

“It's about time I made a couple of shots tonight, that was really helpful,” Krohn said. “And yeah, that's really the main way I scored, and off defense too.”

On defense, Krohn is constantly on her opponent with a hand in their face – exemplifying Wettengel’s defensive intensity – and getting into passing lanes to disrupt passes.

“I just like to bother the person that I'm guarding and staying low is very helpful,” Krohn said.

A pair of Tigers threes cut a St. Albert run short at 10-0 and sent the Saintes into the break with their lead at 18. Krohn led first-half scorers with seven, and Lena Rosloniec and Ella Klusman had five each.

The dominance carried over into the second half, and the Saintes were led by Krohn with 15, followed closely by Klausman with 13. Team-leader in points (11.2) and rebounds (8.0) per game, six-foot-four Missy Evezic was held to five Friday night but has been a “force in the middle” for St. Albert this season.

“We can play really aggressive on the outside because you always have her kind of in that background protecting the rim. And she does a great job intimidating teams,” Wettengel said.

What gets overlooked, Wettengel added, is the disruptions on post shots.

“She may have three or four blocks per game, but what you don't count is how many alterations that she's caused,” the Saintes head coach said. “So it's the ones that she's not necessarily blocking that she's altering their shots and then we're able to clue in and get the defensive rebound on it. So you know, a lot of what we're doing defensively is kind of predicated on her being in the middle.”

For scoring, the Saintes lean on “a lot of great role players,” with at least six different leading scorers this season.

“So we don't really always depend on one person and that's what I really like about this team any given night. We have about seven girls that could and I think even more than that, that could lead us in scoring,” Wettengel said.

With Klusman’s hustle and defensive ability, senior Landry Miller’s intelligence, sharpness and presence on defense – causing teams “a lot of trouble” – Lena Rosloniec’s (7.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg) senior experience, and big-time contributors Grace Manz, Katelynn Hendricks, Molly Wise and Avah Underwood coming off the bench, the Saintes are a top-five team in Class 1A.

Recently, that status was challenged by a 49-33 loss to Harlan – second in the Hawkeye Ten behind St. Albert – but the positive was an understanding of what the Saintes needed to work on. A 57-53 win over a tough Nodaway Valley team was an added plus.

“What losses teach, or even close games teach you is what you have to work on,” Wettengel said. “I was really happy with the way the girls rebounded with good play in that game because that game could have gone either way. And that game really gave us confidence going into the second half of the season.”

“(Losing to Harlan) was not fun,” Krohn added. “I think it was a good reality check and really let us know that we need to get things in gear. And then coming back and playing Nodaway Valley, winning for us, it was really good. And I think it was a great confidence boost to push us through the rest of the season.”

The season continues with a home game against AHSTW (5-9) on Monday, Jan. 16 at 6 p.m.

Red Oak (0-14) 3;10;5;5 – 23

St. Albert (12-1) 17;14;19;9 – 59

Boys score

Red Oak (4-8) 16;27;17;24 -- 84

St. Albert (2-10) 12;11;15;10 -- 48

The Falcons were held scoreless for the first 5:30 of the game, and never got their offense (or defense) figured out in sixth-straight loss. A big Tigers second quarter sunk any chance for a comeback.

Next up: home against Westwood on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.