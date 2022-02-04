Girls Basketball: No. 14 Black Raiders defeat Lynx

Abraham Lincoln girls basketball struggled to hold on to the ball as 27 turnovers haunted the Lynx in a 57-28 loss to Class 5A No. 14 Sioux City East on Friday at home.

The Black Raiders led 19-8 after the first quarter, 31-13 at halftime and 46-21 after three quarters. Sioux City East outscored Abraham Lincoln 11-7 in the final eight minutes.

"I thought overall we just didn't take care of the ball like we were hoping to tonight," A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. "We didn't shoot the ball well either. That's two things that's going to bring a team down no matter who."

Abraham Lincoln junior Jeena Carle led the Lynx with eight points, sophomore Kelsi Nelson scored six, senior Baylie Girres tallied five, senior Jacee Tindall finished with three, sophomore Molly Romano scored three, freshman Aubrey Sandbothe collected two and junior Megan Elam contributed one.

Girres also hauled in a team-high eight rebounds.

"They did jump out to score 19 in the first quarter but we hung around and had eight," Schaa said. "That was their best quarter. We settled down a little defensively, but offensively turnovers killed us.

Abraham Lincoln is now 9-8 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Mid American Center against Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North as part of the MAC Shootout.

Sioux City East (12-6) 19 12 15 11 -- 57

Abraham Lincoln (9-8) 8 5 8 7 -- 28