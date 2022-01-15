Girls Basketball: No. 2 Heelan downs Abraham Lincoln

Abraham Lincoln girls basketball held with Class 4A No. 2 Sioux City Heelan on Saturday on the road during the first quarter.

A.L. trailed 8-7 after the first quarter, but Heelan went on a 17-10 run and pulled away for 67-41 win.

"We felt like all the way deep, even into the third quarter we were in a good spot to still maybe try to do something," Abraham Lincoln head coach Chad Schaa said. "They kind of changed up and went to a full court man-to-man and we did not handle that well.

"They took advantage of that and started knocking down some shots. You could see we were getting a little gassed in the fourth quarter and that opened up a lot of things on the perimeter."

The Lynx trailed 25-17 at halftime and 46-34 after the third quarter. The Crusaders' closed the game on a 21-7 run over the final eight minutes.

Senior Baylie Girres led the Lynx with 12 points, junior Emily Pomernackas tallied nine, senior Jacee Tindall scored nine, junior Megan Elam totaled six, sophomore Kylie Nelson collected four and junior Jenna Carle added one.

Pomernackas also dished out five assists.

Abraham Lincoln is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Sioux City North.

Abraham Lincoln 7 10 17 7 -- 41

SIoux City Heelan 8 17 21 21 -- 67