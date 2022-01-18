 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Girls Basketball: Pomernackas lights it up with 23 in win

Abraham Lincoln junior Emily Pomernackas hit five 3s, including four in the third quarter, to lead the Lynx to a 63-39 victory at Sioux City North on Tuesday.

A.L. held a 26-21 lead at halftime before going on a 24-9 run with six made 3s out of the break.

“We played a little sluggish there in the first half,” A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. “In the second half we really stepped up our game. .. We caught fire and shot lights out in that quarter. It really pushed out our lead to feel comfortable as well.”

Abraham Lincoln led 16-10 after the first quarter and 47-27 after three quarters.

Junior Jenna Carle scored 12 points for the Lynx, and senior Baylie Girres scored nine and dished out seven assists.

“When we took care of the ball and didn’t force things we were very effective,” Schaa said. “We just have to clean some things up with our offense, taking care of the ball, just some little things we have to do in practice.”

Abraham Lincoln is now 6-6 after the win. The Lynx will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at home against Le Mars.

Abraham Lincoln (6-6) 16 10 24 13 — 63

Sioux City North (3-10) 10 11 9 7 — 39

