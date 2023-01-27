GIRLS BASKETBALL: Rams Hopp past Underwood in Rasmussen's return

The gap in classes was apparent, but 4A No. 14 Glenwood’s Jenna Hopp scored 23 points in a 62-53 win at 2A No. 7 Underwood Thursday night.

Leading the way for the Rams were seniors Hopp – who became the program’s all-time leading scorer last Saturday with 36 points against North Bend Central – and both Kate and junior Lauren Hughes.

“It means a lot especially since there’s been a lot of great players at Glenwood. It feels nice to be recognized for that,” Hopp said on setting the record. “And obviously, it's even better when you're surrounded by great teammates and coaches. So yeah, it was really fun.”

On her teammates, Hopp added that they are instrumental in her scoring success.

“They definitely recognize when I'm open because most of the time there is a face guard on me. So, they recognize that really well and they kick when I'm open,” she said.

The trio combined for 38 points by the game’s end as Glenwood ran ahead to a 22-11 lead after the first quarter, senior Kate making three of the team’s four three-point makes.

“They provide a lot of leadership,” Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen – making his return to Underwood after spending 12 years coaching the Eagles – said about Hopp and the elder Hughes. “A lot of our girls look up to those kids, those are two of three who return with any varsity experience at all.”

The scoring was “contagious” for the rest of the team, and the gap widened in the second quarter, with Hopp scoring eight before spending most of the quarter on the bench.

Perhaps even more impressive was the Rams’ defense, which forced a bevy of Underwood turnovers in the opening 16 minutes.

At the break, Glenwood was cruising, up 43-18.

But Underwood came charging back in the second half, with Rasmussen saying the Rams took their foot off the gas, while both he and Eagles assistant coach Dre Humphrey credited the defensive adjustment.

“I think we did a much better job getting rebounds and trying to get the ball inside to (Alizabeth Jacobsen), basically slowing down a little bit more, trying to understand what they were trying to do defensively to us,” Humphrey said. “And then us switching to zone kinda limited them to attacking a little bit more.”

Jacobsen, leading the team with 13.6 points and 10.7 rebounds per game, has become a part of the opponent’s game plan in recent games, as Humphrey observed and Rasmussen capitalized on.

“A big part of our game plan was to not let Alizabeth get anything easy inside and no second chance points,” Rasmussen said.

Jacobsen eventually fouled out, but not before the Eagles made their charge.

“Going into halftime, we just told them the first half is over,” Humphrey added. “I think they came out focused more, really wanted to compete and they really did an excellent job.”

After starting the half on a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 18, the Eagles couldn’t get much closer. And a pair of threes by Lauren Hughes midway through the fourth quarter kept the Rams out of reach.

“She’s not afraid to shoot,” Rasmussen said. “Her last name is Hughes so she’ll shoot from pretty much anywhere on the floor and she’s pretty darn good at it too. We were in a huge drought so we needed a big bucket and we didn’t necessarily know where it was gonna come from, but Lauren Hughes was open at the top of the key with a wide-open shot and I feel pretty confident that that’s a pretty good shot for her.

Underwood was able to make one final charge in the fourth to trail just 60-48 with 2:35 left, and even cut the final score to a single-digit difference, 62-53.

“Coming down the stretch, these are the types of games you want to compete in to see where we’re at getting ready for districts, because this is going to be the same type of atmosphere that we’re going to see at districts,” Humphrey said.

For Rasmussen, the win over his old team is bittersweet after spending 12 years coaching at Underwood.

“I’m very familiar with this program, all these kids, from the time they were little, and it’s kind of fun to watch how they’ve developed and excel,” Rasmussen said. “They’re a heck of a team and I’m proud of our kids for not taking it lightly and coming after them right out of the shoot.”

Next up, the Rams face a tough home test against 5A No. 11 Sioux City East Friday night at 7 p.m., while the Eagles host 2-15 Audubon at 6 p.m. Friday.

Glenwood (11-5) 22;21;8;11 – 62

Underwood (14-3) 11;7;16;19 – 53