Girls Basketball: Rams win regional title, eye state championship

GLENWOOD -- Class 4A No. 2 Glenwood girls basketball feels like it has unfinished business in Des Moines after losing in the state championship game last year.

The Rams will get a chance at revenge after earning their third-consecutive trip to state on Wednesday at home with a 76-43 win over Winterset in the Class 4A Region 8 championship.

“(This feeling) is just as surreal as it was the first and second time,” junior Jenna Hopp said. “Especially it’s even better because we have a lot of unfinished business up in Des Moines. We’re excited to get back after it and hopefully finish it.”

Glenwood lost to Ballard, 47-45, in the state championship last season. Hopp said that game served as motivation coming into 2022.

“That really hurt. Especially being the No. 1 seed and losing to No. 2, especially the way we lost to a buzzer beater,” Hopp said. “That kind of sticks with you and that definitely helped us work even harder in the offseason.”

That Rams showed that motivation in the first half with a prolific offense that hit 10 3s to build a 48-21 lead by the break. Hopp hit four of those 3s and senior Madison Camden knocked down three.

“We had a pretty good shoot around at the school and once one person catches fire we all start to feel the confidence from that person and we all start hitting them and we find each other,” Camden said.

Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said he was impressed with his offense, but gave credit to a defense that held Winterset junior Jena Young to 11 points. Young averaged over 18 points a game this season.

“We don’t take this for granted,” Rasmussen said about the feeling of winning a regional championship. “It takes a lot to get where we are right now and now we’re ready for the next step. We’ll enjoy this one for the evening and get back at it tomorrow.

“… Honestly everyone is going to look at the offense's prowess. We seemed to not be able to miss. It was awfully fun. But, I think I was as impressed if not more impressed with the way we defended. Our defense led to some great offense and buckets. But that was probably one of the better halves we’ve defended as well.”

Glenwood and Winterset traded baskets to start the game, but Hopp fueled an 8-0 run with a 3 and a layup to help the Rams take a 19-11 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Rams stayed red hot in the second quarter and went on a 16-2 run with two 3s from senior Abby Hughes, a perimeter shot from Hopp and one more shot from behind the arc by Camden.

Glenwood’s offense cooled down slightly in the second half, but the defense still held strong in the third quarter as the Rams extended their lead to 65-48.

Both teams got more players experience in the fourth quarter as Winterset outscored Glenwood 15-11.

Glenwood isn’t happy with just a regional championship. The players are hoping to bring home a state title to Glenwood.

“That would mean so much to us, especially because we’ve been up there for three years," Hopp said. "To finally get it done this time would be amazing. We have such an amazing community and they support us in everything. I’m sure they’d love to see it too.”

Camden led the Rams with 29 points, Hopp scored 23 and senior Brynlee Arnold added nine. Camden and Hopp both finished with four 3s.

Camden also went 5 of 6 from the free throw line.

Hopp dished out a team-high six assists and Arnold hauled in 10 rebounds.

Glenwood’s state tournament run will start on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena. Check back later for a first-round opponent and start time.

Winterset (14-8) 11 10 7 15 -- 43

Glenwood (18-4) 19 29 17 11 -- 76