Girls Basketball Recap: Sedlak hits game winner

Treynor logo

Treynor Logo

Class 2A No. 12 Treynor senior Brooklyn Sedlak hit a game winner on Thursday night at Duchesne Academy to give the Cardinals a 40-38 victory.

Treynor inbounded the ball with 13.3 seconds remaining on the clock. The initial pass was tipped outside of the arc. Sophomore Alex Schwartz gained possession of the ball and found Sedlak unguarded in the paint for the easy basket with eight seconds left in the game.

The Cardinals led 10-4 after the first quarter, 30-16 at halftime and 36-26 after three quarters. Duchesne outscored Treynor 12-4 in the final eight minutes.

Treynor (7-1) 10 20 6 4 -- 40

Duchesne Academy (1-3) 4 12 10 12 -- 38

Parkview Christian 65, Heartland Christian 13

Heartland Christian hung with Parkview Christian in Omaha on Thursday night for the first quarter but were outscored 26-2 in the second quarter.

The Eagles never recovered and trailed 53-11 after three quarters.

Junior Madie Jundt led Heartland with seven points, sophomore Vanessa Nava added four and freshman Kayci Brennan tallied two.

Nava dished out one assist and swiped six steals, freshman Sudana Khol blocked a shot and Jundt hauled in a team-high four rebounds.

Heartland is in action next at 6 p.m. on Jan 6 at home against Omaha Christian.

Heartland (1-6) 5 2 4 2 -- 13

Parkview Christian (5-0) 13 26 14 12 -- 65

Heartland: Jundt 7, Nava 4, Brennan 2

