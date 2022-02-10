Girls Basketball: Riverside, Tri-Center fall in regionals

Riverside and Tri-Center girls basketball saw their seasons come to an end on Thursday night in the first round of regionals.
Riverside lost 71-26 at Audubon and Tri-Center lost 38-25 at Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Audubon shot out to a 14-0 lead after limiting Riverside to just one field goal attempt in the first quarter.
The Wheelers led 42-12 at halftime and 54-24 after three quarters.
Coon-Rapids Bayard led Tri-Center 7-3 after the first quarter, 13-10 at halftime and 24-16 after three quarters.
Riverside ends the season with a 7-15 record and the Tri-Center also falls to 7-15 with the loss.