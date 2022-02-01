Girls Basketball: Saintes defense paves path to victory

St. Albert girls basketball held Logan-Magnolia scoreless in the second quarter in Monday's home game, during a 60-33 victory.

The Saintes held the Panthers to just 9 of 49 from the field and forced 14 turnovers.

"I thought we were really steady tonight," St. Albert head coach Dick Wettengel said. "We were really balanced in our scoring. The girls were really locked in on defense tonight also and made it tough on Logan. Overall I thought it was a really good night for us."

St. Albert led 18-10 after the first quarter, 27-10 at halftime and 45-16 after three quarters. Logan-Magnolia outscored St. Albert 17-15 in the final quarter.

Junior Lena Rosloniec led St. Albert with 15 points, sophomore Missy Evezic scored 11, senior Pearl Reisz added two, sophomore Lilly Krohn tallied seven, junior Jandry Miller scored seven, sophomore Ella Klusman finished with three, junior Kate Kirwan finished with three, sophomore Katelyn Kendricks contributed four, sophomore Grace Manz scored six and freshman Kirsten Piskorski finished with two.

Evezic finished with a double-double after grabbing 11 rebounds. She also blocked three shots.

Rosloniec grabbed seven rebounds.

St. Albert is now 13-5 and will be in action next at 6 p.m. on Thursday at home against Glenwood.

Logan-Magnolia (12-6) 10 0 6 17 -- 33

St. Albert (13-5) 18 9 18 15 -- 60