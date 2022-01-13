Girls Basketball: Saintes dominate Tigers

The Saintes jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and led 37-9 by halftime. St. Albert continued to roll in the second half and led 59-19 entering the final quarter and outscored Red Oak 21-3 in the fourth quarter.

“You just want to make sure you come out and execute and play with some energy and have fun,” St. Albert head coach Dick Wettengel said. “I think they did all three. I think they came out, we actually started a little slow but gained a little mid way through the first quarter and then just finished the game really well. I thought we had good energy tonight. In a game like that you want them to enjoy it and have fun and they did.”