Girls Basketball: Saintes end season in loss at CAM

St. Albert girls basketball saw its season come to an end after losing to Anita CAM on Tuesday night in the Class 1A Region 8 quarterfinals, 54-45.

The Saintes rallied in the third quarter to erase a first-half deficit and take a five-point lead. But the Cougars responded with a 19-5 run in the final eight minutes to secure the win.

CAM led 15-11 after the first quarter and 26-24 at halftime time. St. Albert captured a 40-35 lead by the end of the third.

CAM connected of 17 of 51 field goals, including seven of 23 from behind the arc.

The Cougars also went 13 of 29 from the free throw line. CAM finished with 25 rebounds, nine assists, seven steals, five blocks, 12 turnovers and 15 fouls.

CAM sophomore Eva Steffensen led her team with 22 points, junior Reese Snyder scored 11 and sophomore Meredith Rich added 11.

No stats were available for St. Albert.

St. Albert ends the season with a 14-8 record.

St. Albert (14-8) 11 13 16 5 -- 45

CAM (19-4) 15 11 9 19 -- 54