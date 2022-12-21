GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saintes remain unbeaten, girls basketball recap

St. Albert 52, Carroll Kuemper 29: After a close first half, St. Albert pulled away to earn a win at home on Tuesday night.

The game was tied 14-14 after the first quarter and 20-20 at halftime. The Saintes exploded in the second half to take a 33-21 lead and outscored Kuemper 19-8 in the fourth.

Missy Evezic scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked eight shots for the Saintes in the win.

St. Albert is now 8-0 on the season.

Glenwood 69, Lewis Central 68 (OT): Glenwood overcame a slot start to win at home in overtime on Tuesday after senior Jenna Hoppa scored 24 points and grabbed 22 rebounds.

Lewis Central led 19-9 after the first quarter before Glenwood captured a 32-29 lead before halftime.

The Titans closed the gap to 43-42 by the end of the third and tied it at 63-63 in the fourth quarter. Glenwood outscored Lewis Central 6-5 in overtime.

Glenwood junior Neyla Nanfito added 11 points and junior Danika Arnold totaled 10.

Glenwood is now 6-2 on the season and Lewis Central is 6-3.

Sioux City North 66, Thomas Jefferson 37: No stats were reporter for the game.

Thomas Jefferson is now 0-8.

Treynor 73, Riverside 21: Treynor held Riverside to just five points in the second half to earn the road victory on Tuesday.

Treynor led 14-8 after the first quarter, 33-16 at halftime and 56-18 after three quarters. Treynor outscored Riverside 17-3 in the fourth.

Treynor's Clara Teigland scored 18 points for Treynor and Alexa Schwartz added 10.

Sophia Taylor scored a team-high eight points for Riverside.

Treynor is now 10-0 on the season and Riverside is 4-4.

Underwood 50, Tri-Center 22: Underwood junior Alizabeth Jacobsen and senior Aliyah Humphrey combined for 35 points in the road win on Tuesday.

Underwood led 18-5 after the first quarter, 32-10 at halftime and 45-15 after three quarters . Tri-Center outscored Underwood 7-5 in the fourth quarter.

The Eagles held the Trojans to just 7 of 33 from the field and 0 of 3 from behind the arc.

Jacobsen scored a team-high 18 points and Humphrey added 17. Jacobsen finished with a double-double grabbing 11 rebounds and Humphrey dished out three assists.

Tri-Center junior Cassidy Cunningham scored a team-high eight points, junior Alexis Flaharty grabbed six rebounds and sophomore Isah VanArsdol dished out the lone assist.

Underwood is now 7-2 on the season and Tri-Center is 5-4.