 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Nonpareil is partnering with American Family Insurance. John Dresher Agency Inc. who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
GIRLS BASKETBALL

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saintes remain unbeaten, girls basketball recap

  • 0

Video highlights from St. Albert's girls varsity showdown against Carroll Kuemper on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

St. Albert 52, Carroll Kuemper 29: After a close first half, St. Albert pulled away to earn a win at home on Tuesday night. 

122122-cbn-spo-sa-girls-p1

Carroll Kuemper's Lauren Boell (23) defends as St. Albert's Missy Evezic (42) drives to the basket during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

The game was tied 14-14 after the first quarter and 20-20 at halftime. The Saintes exploded in the second half to take a 33-21 lead and outscored Kuemper 19-8 in the fourth. 

Missy Evezic scored 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked eight shots for the Saintes in the win. 

St. Albert is now 8-0 on the season. 

122122-cbn-spo-sa-girls-p2

St. Albert's Lena Rosloniec, center, drives to the basket during the third quarter as the Saintes host Carroll Kuemper on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
122122-cbn-spo-sa-girls-p3

Carroll Kuemper's Lauren Boell (23) and Aubrey Heuton (14) compete for the ball as St. Albert's Missy Evezic (42) pulls down an offensive rebound during the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
122122-cbn-spo-sa-girls-p4

St. Albert's Landry Miller (2) looks to move the ball during the third quarter as the Saintes host Carroll Kuemper on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Glenwood 69, Lewis Central 68 (OT): Glenwood overcame a slot start to win at home in overtime on Tuesday after senior Jenna Hoppa scored 24 points and grabbed 22 rebounds. 

Lewis Central led 19-9 after the first quarter before Glenwood captured a 32-29 lead before halftime.

People are also reading…

The Titans closed the gap to 43-42 by the end of the third and tied it at 63-63 in the fourth quarter. Glenwood outscored Lewis Central 6-5 in overtime.

Glenwood junior Neyla Nanfito added 11 points and junior Danika Arnold totaled 10. 

Glenwood is now 6-2 on the season and Lewis Central is 6-3. 

Sioux City North 66, Thomas Jefferson 37: No stats were reporter for the game. 

Thomas Jefferson is now 0-8.

Treynor 73, Riverside 21: Treynor held Riverside to just five points in the second half to earn the road victory on Tuesday. 

Treynor led 14-8 after the first quarter, 33-16 at halftime and 56-18 after three quarters. Treynor outscored Riverside 17-3 in the fourth.

Treynor's Clara Teigland scored 18 points for Treynor and Alexa Schwartz added 10. 

Sophia Taylor scored a team-high eight points for Riverside. 

Treynor is now 10-0 on the season and Riverside is 4-4. 

Underwood 50, Tri-Center 22: Underwood junior Alizabeth Jacobsen and senior Aliyah Humphrey combined for 35 points in the road win on Tuesday. 

Underwood led 18-5 after the first quarter, 32-10 at halftime and 45-15 after three quarters . Tri-Center outscored Underwood 7-5 in the fourth quarter. 

The Eagles held the Trojans to just 7 of 33 from the field and 0 of 3 from behind the arc. 

Jacobsen scored a team-high 18 points and Humphrey added 17. Jacobsen finished with a double-double grabbing 11 rebounds and Humphrey dished out three assists. 

Tri-Center junior Cassidy Cunningham scored a team-high eight points, junior Alexis Flaharty grabbed six rebounds and sophomore Isah VanArsdol dished out the lone assist. 

Underwood is now 7-2 on the season and Tri-Center is 5-4. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert