Girls Basketball: Saintes suffocate Trojans

St. Albert girls basketball’s defense proved challenging for Atlantic all night on Monday in a 56-33 win for the Saintes.

St. Albert raced out to a 12-1 run and limited the Trojans to four points in the first quarter in the road win.

“We had a decent enough start against them, but I still wasn’t really happy at times in that first quarter,” St. Albert head coach Dick Wettengel said. “Just our lack of taking care of the ball. We seem to pile turnovers up in groupings. They come in multiples, and that’s never good.

“But still, we did some good things to get a lead and obviously our defense was pretty solid.”

Atlantic fought back in the second half to make it 20-16, but St. Albert found its groove again in the second half. The Saintes outscored the Trojans 36-17 over the final 16 minutes.

“Part of it was just taking better care of the ball,” Wettengel said. “The other part was we hit shots. You’re always better when you can make shots.”

Senior Pearl Reisz led the Saintes with 15 points, Lena Rosloniec added 10, Grace Manz finished with nine, Ella Klusman and Missy Evezic scored eight apiece and Lilly Krohn tallied six.

St. Albert is now 7-4 with the victory and will be in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at Red Oak.