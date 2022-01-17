 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Girls Basketball: SBL takes down Thomas Jefferson

  • Updated
  • 0
Thomas Jefferson

Class 3A No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls basketball jumped out on Thomas Jefferson early in Monday's game in Council Bluffs and never looked back in a 66-30 win.

The Warriors 21-7 after the first quarter, 40-18 at halftime and 60-26 after three quarters. SBL outscored T.J. 6-3 in the fourth.

"SBL is one of the toughest teams on our schedule for a reason," Thomas Jefferson head coach Shelby Graves said. "We tried to match their toughness and intensity."

Samara Alacarez led the Yellow Jackets in points with 12.

"I love the tear and passion we all play with each night," Graves said.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Sioux City West.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert