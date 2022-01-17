Girls Basketball: SBL takes down Thomas Jefferson

Class 3A No. 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton girls basketball jumped out on Thomas Jefferson early in Monday's game in Council Bluffs and never looked back in a 66-30 win.

The Warriors 21-7 after the first quarter, 40-18 at halftime and 60-26 after three quarters. SBL outscored T.J. 6-3 in the fourth.

"SBL is one of the toughest teams on our schedule for a reason," Thomas Jefferson head coach Shelby Graves said. "We tried to match their toughness and intensity."

Samara Alacarez led the Yellow Jackets in points with 12.

"I love the tear and passion we all play with each night," Graves said.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Sioux City West.