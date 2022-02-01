Girls Basketball: Second quarter cost Lynx

Sioux City West girls basketball scored erased a six-point first-quarter deficit with a big second quarter to beat Abraham Lincoln 70-52 in Sioux City.

A.L. led 18-12 after the first quarter before the Wolverines took a 39-29 lead by halftime and extended it to 54-41 by the end of the third. Sioux City West outscored Abraham Lincoln 16-11 in the fourth.

"You could just see their intensity was just a little bit higher than ours," A.L. head coach Chad Schaa said. "We put forth a good effort,, but their intensity was just a little bit more. They shot the ball really well. They ran the floor really well. We just had some things that we faltered in."

Senior Baylie Girres led the Lynx with 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Junior Jenna Carle scored nine points, junior Megan Elan scored six and freshman Hutson Rau tallied four.

Abraham Lincoln drops to 9-8 with the loss and will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Friday at home against Sioux City East.

Abraham Lincoln (9-8) 18 11 12 11 -- 52

Sioux City West (4-12) 12 27 15 16 -- 70