Girls Basketball: St. Albert comes back in Avoca

St. Albert girls basketball erased a six-point halftime deficit Monday night against AHSTW in a 56-54 win.

The Saintes started the second half on a 7-0 run

The Saintes started the second half on a 7-0 run and never trailed again. The Vikings tied the game up at 52-52 with under a minute to go, but Pearl Reisz secure a steal and bucket to take the lead for good.

"I think we're fortunate to win," St. Albert head coach Dick Wettengel said. "When you're on the road like that and the team is shooting as well as they did tonight and they're also a very good free throw shooting team."

AHSTW went 11 for 16 from the charity stripe.

"I thought we made enough plays to win," Wettengel said. "Grace Manz had some big buckets for us in that second half. Lilly Krohn had a huge 3 in the fourth quarter. It was down to the wire."

Reisz led the Saintes with 21 points and Krohn scored 11.

Stats weren't immediately available for for AHSTW.

St. Albert is in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at Denison-Schleswig.

