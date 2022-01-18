Girls Basketball: Titans defense shuts down Monarchs

Lewis Central girls basketball used a strong defense to defeat Denison-Schleswig 46-33 on the road on Tuesday.

Lewis Central trailed 7-4 after the end of the first quarter but captured a 17-12 lead by halftime. L.C. held a 28-26 lead by the end of the third and outscored the Monarchs 18-7 in the final quarter.

"I thought we played pretty well defensively," L.C. head coach Chris Hanafan said. "Obviously when you hold a team to 33 it's not bad. We had some breakdowns still that allowed them to stay in the game. Defensively I think we've played pretty good defense all season long. Tonight we played up just enough to kind of get going and make some free throws down the stretch and hit some shots late to kind of pull away."

Lewis Central shot 16 of 27 from the free throw line and Denison Schleswig shot 11 of 17.

Sophomore Lucy Scott led Lewis Central with 18 points, freshman Brooke Larsen scored nine, junior Kylee Brown tallied five, senior Jordan Petersen tallied four and sophomore Addison Holt added four.

Lewis Central is now 8-6 on the season and will be in action next at 6 p.m. on Friday at Shenandoah.

